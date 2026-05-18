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MP claims Waiguru is after DP Kindiki's position

By Phares Mutembei | May. 18, 2026
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Deputy President Kithure Kindiki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru at Kagumo area of Kirinyaga Central Constituency on April 16 2026.[DPCS]

Chuka-Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene has castigated perceived dalliance between Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki and Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, who he claimed wants to be President William Ruto's running mate next year.

Mr Munene accused Governor Njuki of parading Governor Waiguru during a fundraiser at Rubate PCEA during a fundraiser graced by President Ruto and DP Kindiki two weeks ago.

Munene implied it was wrong for Njuki to parade Waiguru, knowing she was eyeing the running mate position as Dr Ruto seeks a second term in next year's polls.

He said she was out to outshine Kindiki as she aimed to replace Kindiki on the ballot.

"Last week, they brought Waiguru to Chuka town, knowing well that Waiguru is after this position held by Kindiki. People are claiming Kindiki is going to be replaced (as running mate), but let me say that he is going nowhere, Kindiki is going to continue to be Deputy President of Kenya," Mr Munene said.

The lawmaker wondered who between Kindiki and Waiguru was more useful to the people of Tharaka Nithi, as he accused Njuki of inviting Waiguru to Njuki's rural home, and in extension, Kindiki's home turf.

"Is Waiguru going to help us more than Kindiki? Are we bewitched or is it that we don't love one another?", he posed.

Munene expressed his unhappiness with how Njuki paraded Waiguru during the event.

"We have the position (DP), and we know it is what she is after, yet we were cheering for her. Didn't you hear her apologising to Gachagua yesterday?"

Munene was referring to Governor Waiguru, who, a few days ago, apologised to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for his impeachment.

Waiguru had conceded that Gachagua's impeachment had not been welcomed by people in the Mount Kenya region, and it had complicated Ruto's support in the vote-rich region.

But Munene exuded confidence that Prof Kindiki will remain Ruto's running mate next year as he faces one of his toughest political contests.

"I usually tell Kindiki that he and I came from a humble background to reach where we are. What was attained through prayers will be retained through prayers," he said.

Before he became MP, Munene served as Njuki's Personal Assistant (PA) when the Governor was Chuka-Igambang'ombe MP (2013-2017).

MCA Njeru Ing'ara, who accompanied Munene during the handing over a site for the construction of a modern market at Kajuki, echoed the MP's sentiments.

Mr Ing'ara claimed Governor Njuki ferried a lorry-load of people to cheer for Waiguru at the event in an attempt to show Ruto that she enjoyed support in the area.

"Kindiki got his position through the Grace of God, and I have confidence he will be retained," said the ward rep.

Ing'ara is eyeing the Senate seat next year, and after serving for two terms as Governor, Njuki is also eyeing the Senate seat.

It will be David versus Goliath, Ing'ara said. 

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Related Topics

Kenya Politics Njuki-Waiguru Relationship Chuka-Igambang'ombe MP Patrick Munene Mt.Kenya Politics
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