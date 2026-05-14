The tough questions on Gachagua's impeachment process

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Dorcas Gachagua during the case against his impeachment at Milimani Courts. [David Gichuru,Standard]
When High Court Judges sit to determine the cases filed to challenge former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment, they will have to wheat whittle chaff to answer emerging tough questions lingering about the whole process.
Critical to the case is the question about
Gachagua’s health status during the impeachment in the Senate.
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