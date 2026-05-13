Kenya backs Njoki Ndung'u for ICC judge position

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President William Ruto with Justice Njoki Ndung'u and Chief Justice Martha Koome at State House, Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has officially launched Kenya’s candidature of Njoki Ndung’u for election as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the 2027–2036 term, positioning her as a leading voice in international justice and constitutional reform.

Speaking during the launch at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said Kenya’s nomination of Justice Ndung’u reflects its commitment to a rules-based international order and independent judicial institutions.

'ICC remains central to global justice, created to ensure accountability for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and aggression, and its legitimacy depends on fairness, consistency and judicial independence," Ruto stated.

Ruto noted that international justice must remain universal and free from political influence, stressing that no institution can command global confidence if it is perceived as selective or unequal in its application of the law.

He underscored Kenya’s support for a strong international criminal justice system grounded in impartiality, integrity, procedural fairness and fidelity to the Rome Statute.

"Africa must play a stronger role in shaping global justice systems. The continent has both borne the burden of conflict and contributed significantly to constitutional renewal, democratic reform and restorative justice," he added.

He pointed out that many ICC cases have involved African situations, making it necessary for the continent to have strong representation within the court’s bench.

"Justice Ndung’u is part of a generation of Kenyan jurists who shaped the country’s constitutional transformation and her role in prosecutorial work, legislative reform and service on the Supreme Court," the Head of State added.

He highlighted her participation in the Committee of Experts that drafted Kenya’s 2010 Constitution following the 2008 post-election crisis, saying her work helped anchor accountability, inclusion and institutional checks in Kenya’s governance system.

Ruto also pointed to her contribution to gender justice, including reforms on sexual and gender-based violence and her role in advancing the Sexual Offences Act of 2006 and the Maputo Protocol.

He said her experience gives her a strong grounding in survivor-centred justice and the protection of vulnerable populations in conflict and post-conflict settings.

Kenya, he said, is confident in her integrity, experience, and commitment to justice, and will rally support from State Parties to the Rome Statute ahead of the ICC elections.