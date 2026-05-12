Ruto puts education, innovation at heart of Africa's future growth

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President William Ruto during the Africa Forward Summit 2026 in Nairobi on May 12, 2026. [Jonah Onyango, Standard]

President William Ruto has placed education, youth empowerment and digital innovation at the center of Africa’s economic transformation agenda, saying the continent’s future prosperity will depend on how effectively it invests in skills and technology.

Speaking during the Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said Africa’s rapidly growing population presents a major opportunity that can only be unlocked through deliberate investment in education, research, entrepreneurship and innovation.

The President noted that by 2050, Africa will account for nearly a quarter of the world’s population, a shift he said will significantly influence global labour markets, urbanisation, innovation and economic growth.

“Perhaps Africa’s greatest strategic asset is its people. Our youth population is not a burden to be managed. It is an extraordinary strategic advantage to be invested in,” Ruto said.

He warned, however, that demographic growth alone would not automatically translate into economic success unless governments intentionally develop strong education systems and equip young people with relevant skills.

“But demographic potential does not automatically become demographic power. It must be deliberately cultivated by education, skills development, research, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, and technological innovation,” he said.

Ruto’s remarks come as Kenya continues implementing major education reforms under the Competency-Based Education (CBE), which seeks to align learning with practical skills, innovation and employability.

The government has also expanded investment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to prepare young people for emerging sectors such as manufacturing, renewable energy, digital services and artificial intelligence.

He said African countries must prepare their youth not only for employment but also for enterprise creation and technological leadership.

“We must equip Africa’s young people not merely to seek jobs but to create enterprise, build technologies, drive industrial transformation, and lead the next frontier of artificial intelligence and digital innovation,” he said.

Ruto noted that Kenya has increasingly positioned itself as a leading technology and innovation hub in Africa, with Nairobi attracting global investment in fintech, digital commerce and startup ecosystems.

He highlighted how young Africans in cities such as Nairobi, Lagos, Kigali and Cape Town are already transforming industries through technology-driven solutions.

“Young Africans are redefining finance through fintech, transforming agriculture through technology, expanding digital commerce, building globally competitive startups, and creating solutions capable of shaping industries far beyond our borders,” he said.

The President said innovation would only thrive if governments improve access to quality education, digital infrastructure, affordable capital and markets.

“What they require is access to quality education, access to digital infrastructure, access to affordable capital, and access to markets,” he said.

Ruto linked education and economic opportunity directly to peace and stability, arguing that unemployment, inequality and exclusion remain major drivers of insecurity across the continent.

“Peace requires confronting the structural drivers of instability, poverty, exclusion, unemployment, inequality, weak institutions, climate vulnerability, and the absence of economic opportunity, particularly for young people,” he said.

He added that Africa’s future competitiveness will depend on how effectively governments invest in human capital, innovation ecosystems and modern education systems capable of preparing young people for a rapidly changing global economy.