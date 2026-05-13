Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

"Mai Mahiu flood disaster not an act of God": Court rules

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 13, 2026
Members of the public join police officers in the search for survivors after a dam in Old Kijabe burst, sweeping away tens of people and houses in Mai Mahiu, Naivasha. [Antony Gitonga, Standard]

The Environment and Lands Court has ordered the government to do safety and hydrological tests of a railway bridge dubbed 'dark tower' at Kijabe and submit quarterly reports after residents complained that a lack of maintenance and checkups had led to a disaster that cost lives.

Justice Mary Oundo, in her judgment, said there was evidence that the blockage of the tunnel beneath the bridge had created a dam, which led to mudslides that harmed the people below.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

Kijabe bridge ruling Deadly mudslides case Kenya Railways negligence Court orders safety tests
.

Latest Stories

The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal
The trouble with Tanzanian president's 'mikwaju' proposal
Elias Mokua
By Elias Mokua
38 mins ago
Why Ruto, Ouattara meeting is important for Kenya and Cte d'Ivoire
Opinion
By Elijah Mwangi
38 mins ago
What France's renewed focus means for Anglophone Africa
Opinion
By Mbugua Ng’ang’a
38 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Top State House official 'pushed' Dr Obwaka to his death, says widow
By Jacinta Mutura 38 mins ago
Top State House official 'pushed' Dr Obwaka to his death, says widow
Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty
By Brian Ngugi 38 mins ago
Ruto faces scrutiny amid concerns on 'undermined' country's sovereignty
Ousted but vocal: Gachagua's bold persona after impeachment
By Ndung’u Gachane 38 mins ago
Ousted but vocal: Gachagua's bold persona after impeachment
Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation
By Francis Ontomwa 38 mins ago
Diplomatic blunder? Why French summit may expose Kenya to isolation
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved