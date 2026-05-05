End of an era as veteran editor Andy Kagwa retires from Standard Group

Audio By Vocalize

Former Standard Group Editorial manager Andy Kagwa being celebrated during his fare well party in a Nairobi Hotel over the weekend. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Andy Kagwa ran an open office, much like he ran his heart. All you had to do was walk in, pull up a chair beside his desk, and you had his full attention.

Unless he was in a virtual meeting, everything else could wait. Andy would turn to whoever stood at his door, often someone who simply needed to be heard.

Andy, as he is fondly called, was, and still is, that person.

He listened and stepped in where he would, whether it was a petty office disagreement, delayed salaries, marital struggles, or deeply personal battles.

And when he knew what to do, or knew he could help, he did so without hesitation. For as long as you needed to talk, Andy would sit with you, quietly, without interruption and without judgment.

“He may not always have had a solution to what brought you to his office, but you were assured of a listening ear,” colleagues, past and present, said repeatedly during his retirement party held on Saturday in Nairobi.

Editors, reporters, friends, and leaders in the media described him in similar terms: a kind, empathetic, and deeply compassionate man.

He retired after serving at the Standard Media Group for 31 years in different roles, having risen up the ranks from being a reporter to newsroom leadership management.

Former Standard Group Editorial manager Andy Kagwa being celebrated during his fare well party in a Nairobi Hotel over the weekend. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

John Bundotich, the Standard Group's acting Editor-in-Chief, said that for nearly two decades, Andy was the quiet engine that kept the Standard Group's editorial machinery running; the man who could untangle the most complex administrative knot with a calm word and a clear head.

As editorial administration manager, he was the indispensable link between the newsroom floor and the editor's office, serving competently and with grace under no fewer than five editorial directors during his distinguished career.

"The Standard is indeed grateful for his service," said Bundotich.

Mr Bundotich said in all his years in journalism, he had rarely encountered someone who combined professional excellence with such genuine humanity.

"Andy was not merely an administrator; he was a pillar who, when things got difficult, was the person everyone turned to and who never once let anyone down," Bundotich said.

His integrity was beyond question, Bundotich said, and his empathy when dealing with sensitive staff matters was something he came to rely on deeply.

He had an illustrious career at The Standard Group, marked by decades of dedicated service across editorial, production, and administrative leadership roles.

Andy joined the Standard Group in May 1995 as a Features Writer. Three years later, in 1998, he was promoted to Supplements Editor, a role he held for one year before moving into the production department as an Associate Editor, where he served for four years.

Former Standard Group Editorial manager Andy Kagwa being celebrated during his fare well party in a Nairobi Hotel over the weekend. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

He was then appointed Editor, Administration, a position he held for two years up to 2005, coordinating all non-editorial operations. He later returned to production as a Revise Editor for weekend editions, a role he held for seven years.

From May 2012 to January 2013, he briefly served again as an Associate Editor before being appointed Editorial Administration Manager, a position he held until January 2021. Until his retirement, he served as Operations Editor.

Bundotich said Andy never lost his instincts as a journalist, even as he took in the demanding administrative pressures of a busy newsroom, always listening first and putting the team ahead of himself.

"Numerous times, he sacrificed his own resources to ensure a task was seen through or a colleague in distress was not left without support," Bundotich said.

“Andy leaves behind a standard the newsroom will feel for years to come. He was a calm leader, a great editor, and above all a good human being; a leader par excellence, and one it had been a privilege to work alongside," Bundotich said.

The Editor-in-Chief said he does not doubt that Andy will succeed in whatever the next assignment he chooses to pursue.

Having worked with him for 22 years at Standard Group, Wallington Nyongesa, Operations Editor, described Andy as “the soberest, most reliable and reasonable person.”

Zubeidah Kananu, president of the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG), described Andy as a distinguished professional and a pillar in the media industry.

“He is a kind person, a gentleman, and a humane person. He made our work easy and made difficult situations bearable because he listened to everyone and helped where he could,” Kananu said.

Having worked together at the Standard Media Group and at KEG, Kananu said Andy’s legacy and contribution to the media industry are unmatched. Former Standard Group Editorial manager Andy Kagwa being celebrated during his fare well party in a Nairobi Hotel over the weekend. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

“We should all yearn to emulate him and leave a mark of positive change. Let people remember you for the good things you did to them and not the pain you have caused,” she said.

It was an emotional moment at his party as one speaker after another told stories, experiences, and moments they had with Kagwa.

“I used to walk into his office, and cry because of some difficulties I was facing, and he was there listening to me and telling me what to do. Those were vulnerable moments, but he never made you feel bad about it,” one former workmate said.

In a fast-paced newsroom environment mostly defined by tight deadlines where reporters and editors are relentlessly chasing to publish, his emphatic and compassionate traits stood out.

Despite the pressure of the industry, he was never too busy to listen. He was always willing to create time and space for everyone.

Ted Malanda, former editor at Standard Group, described him as “a copy man at heart,” referencing his skill to frame headlines, a role reserved for a few skilled hands.

“Andy Kagwa was blessed with a journalist’s finest skill-the ability to sit still and listen. But what made him a leader, a mentor, was his heart. Empathy. He had the fortune to walk a journalist’s journey from correspondent to leadership in the newsroom,” Malanda said.

“He knew, understood, what the people he led felt, and the people he led knew that he could do everything he asked of them, and that he respected them. So they respected him back,” he added.

Tom Mogusu, a former editor and the media organisation, praised him for his empathy, a trait he described as ‘rare’.

“He listened keenly and acted compassionately as an editor. He is also a good mobilizer. We worked together to fight for inclusivity in the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) back in the day,” Mogusu said.

Paul Kalemba, a veteran journalist and cartoonist by the pen name Maddo, praised Andy as a long-time friend and colleague as a fine gentleman and a “one of the best editors,” while Stafford Ondego, a photojournalist at Standard Group, described him as a ‘fixer.

“There was no hard challenge for him. His fairness and dedication changed our newsroom. As he transitions to retirement, he has left a legacy that we all should emulate,” Ondego said.

Andy described his journey in the sector and at the company as fulfilling and memorable.

“I am very grateful to my colleagues and friends in the profession for the recognition. I am deeply humbled,” he said.

“I have been with Standard Group for more than 30 years, and they have been there for decades. There were ups and down but the company gave me a fulfilling career,” Andy said.

Having witnessed different transitions both at the company and in the larger media sector, Kagwa said the most memorable moments were being part and parcel of the team leading various revamps of The Standard newspaper.

“I have sat in three revamps of the newspaper, and every time the paper looked brighter and more beautiful. The most memorable achievement was when Standard got a full-colour printing press. That was a defining moment.”

“I also remember when we marked 100 years in journalism. That was momentous to me, among many other things,” said Andy.

But even as colleagues and those around him praised and celebrated him for his kindness and compassion, Andy remained modest about it.

“It came with the job. My last role at Standard Group as Operations Editor required me to be there for people in all situations. Sometimes I would put myself in their shoes, and I would say that I must do something for this particular person.”

“Sometimes it was not about money but just talking to someone to uplift their spirit in times of need. That’s what I tried to do in the profession and also at the workplace,” he added.

For all he gave, Andy says he has only one regret: that he wasn’t always able to find solutions for everyone who sought his help.

“I was not able to solve every problem that was brought to me in my role. There were situations that I could not help somebody, but I did what I could, and I thank God,” Andy said.