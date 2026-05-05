Standard Group remains a trusted source of news

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Standard Group PLC headquarters, Mombasa Road. [File, Standard]

Kenyans continue to place their trust in The Standard Group PLC’s media platforms as a source of credible and reliable news, according to the latest Media Council of Kenya report.

The State of the Media 2025 report shows that, despite a gradual decline in print readership, The Standard Newspaper remains one of the country’s most widely read and trusted publications.

In 2024, 19.6 per cent of Kenyans reported reading The Standard, a figure that slightly declined to 18 per cent in 2025.

Even as overall newspaper readership falls, brand loyalty remains strong.

The report indicates that eight per cent of Kenyans rank KTN News, The Standard Newspaper, and Radio Maisha among their most trusted sources of information, underscoring the continued credibility of The Standard Group’s platforms.

The report highlights a significant shift towards digital consumption.

Social media now leads as the primary source of news for 39 per cent of Kenyans, overtaking traditional platforms such as television and radio.

At the same time, weekly newspaper readership has sharply declined from 29 per cent in 2022 to just 13 per cent in 2025.

Television viewership is also losing its daily dominance, dropping by six percentage points to 57 per cent, with nearly half of the population no longer watching linear TV.

Meanwhile, public trust in the media is on the rise. About 79 per cent of Kenyans now express some or a lot of trust in the media, up from 74.5 per cent.

Additionally, perceptions of fairness in government coverage have improved significantly, with those who consider coverage biased dropping from 73.6 per cent to 46 per cent.

The report also raises concern over digital literacy gaps, noting that 63 per cent of Kenyans are unable to detect AI-generated content, highlighting an urgent need for interventions to curb misinformation.