Media owners and government support the welfare of journalists

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Journalists during the commemoration of World Press Freedom Day.[File,Standard]

As the world commemorates World Press Freedom Day, the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and media stakeholders have intensified calls for professionalism and the personal welfare of journalists.

The MCK Chief Executive Officer, David Omwoyo, told journalists in Nakuru County to be professionals, free and fair.

He regretted that journalists have faced challenges, such as being unpaid or underpaid and working in unfavorable conditions.

“You can't then trust them to protect press freedom. So I urge all those involved, and that is the government, the media owners, and the investors, to know that primarily, you can't have successful media. You can't have professional, free, and fair media if the people you rely on to deliver this information are unpaid or underpaid,” Omwoyo added.

He noted that some media houses are closing regional offices, with journalists left at the mercy of operating from corridors.

“We have set up seven media hubs, which are collaborative working spaces. Journalists from all media houses can come and find a place to work from and all that. But we want to urge more support and more collaboration, that the journalists need fair pay and favourable working conditions,” Omwoyo added.

Journalists, being the custodians of the truth, Omwoyo asked journalists to remain professional and protect the integrity of the profession and the doctrines of democracy.

The CEO encouraged journalists, saying that despite the challenges they face, the media remains important and key to nurturing democracy.

He said the day will enable journalists and stakeholders to reflect on how to find solutions to the challenges facing the industry.

“What keeps me threatened is the welfare of the media professionals,” he added.

The veteran journalist Lee Njiru Exhorted journalists to write the truth and to forge national unity.

“We should realise that these things cannot be done if we live in denial. Our country, Kenya, is a geographical entity, but therein are nations. The many nations are the Luo Nation, the Kikuyu Nation, the Kalenjin Nation, the Kamba Nation, and smaller nations,” he said

With that, Njiru explained that leaders must be at the forefront of agreeing that we are different nations that form one state.

“So that every nation in this state called Kenya feels that they have got their fair share of the national cake, as long as we live in denial, we shall never, never, never move forward,” he stated.

He observed that Kenyans should not feel ashamed of their roots, insisting that the nation's strength should stem from the contributions of every Kenyan.

“When we agree on that truism, then we begin to move forward. Because if we live in denial, it means we are not standing on any strong pedestal,” Njiru added.

He called on journalists to write stories that reflect national values.

“But you cannot write about the national values, about the need for unity in our country, if we are speaking out of cross purposes. I urge you now, temperatures will rise. There will be too much pedagogy, too much rhetoric, too many innuendos. Please, be fair, write objectively,” Njiru added.

With that, he noted that media professionalism, honour, and impartiality will not be in doubt.