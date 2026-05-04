Kenya leads Africa in combatants' supply to Russia, many duped into army service

As thousands of African citizens fall victim to Russia’s predatory recruitment in its effort to replenish dwindling numbers on its war frontlines, Kenyans could be leading other African countries in contributing thousands of jobless youth as fighters to Russia’s war against Ukraine.
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