Government flags 59 flood hotspots in Tana River as nationwide toll rises

Audio By Vocalize

River Sultan Hamud burst its banks on March 7, 2026 paraylsing transport the Nairobi - Mombasa Highway. [Benard Orwongom Standard]

The Government has identified 59 flood-prone areas across five sub-counties in Tana River County, with Tana Delta accounting for the highest number at 32 locations.

According to the mapping report, 10 areas are at risk in Tana River Sub-county, eight in Bangale, six in Tarasaa, and three in Tana North.

"The assessment follows heightened alerts over rising water levels at the Seven Forks Dam, which have increased the likelihood of downstream flooding," the Interior Ministry stated in a press statement on Sunday.

Authorities say the situation in Tana River mirrors a wider national crisis, with floods reported in multiple regions. As of May 2, 2026, at least 18 people have died countrywide, most of them due to drowning.

"The Eastern region has recorded the highest number of fatalities at nine, followed by Central (three), Coast (two), Nairobi (two), and Rift Valley (two)," it added.

In Nairobi, flooding has affected an estimated 6,600 residents, with widespread damage reported to roads, schools, and homes across several sub-counties.

Central region counties, including Kirinyaga and Kiambu, have also reported extensive flooding, destruction of infrastructure such as bridges and roads, and displacement of thousands. In Mwea West alone, about 3,000 people have been forced from their homes.

Makueni County leads in fatalities within the Eastern region, where flash floods and mudslides have destroyed homes and damaged roads and power infrastructure.

Low-lying areas in Tana Delta identified as high-risk include Feji, Kiembe, Halubha, Sera, Bwoka, Tsanankuu, Godhey, Dobaley, Abaganda, Salama, Ndera, Wema, Galili, Chira, Bilisa, Shirikisho, Kipini, Miliki, Majaliwa, Onido, Ndiponi, Kau, Kilelengwani, Kalota, Pungaupepo, Kidhanga, Diribu, Magogoni B, Kajisten, Ndimimbii, Ribe A, and Ozi Mtangani.

In Tana River Sub-county, the affected areas include Masabubu, Rhoka, Kinakomba-Boji, Emmaus, Watta Hamesa, Vukoni, Mkomani, Bondeni, Laza-Makaburini, and Makere.

Bangale Sub-county hotspots include Bowa, Mbalambala, Mororo, Saka, Madogo, Tula, Ziwani, and Bulto Banta, while Bura, Chewele, and Hirimani have been flagged in Tana North. In Tarasaa, the areas listed are Kipao, Ongonyo, Odole, Konemansa, Kigomo, and Manono.

Residents living along the Lower Tana River and other flood-prone regions in the Coast, Northeastern, Highlands, Rift Valley, and Nairobi have been urged to remain vigilant and move to higher ground when advised by authorities.