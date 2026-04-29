Warsame: Supreme Court hopeful with a Mandera governor dream

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Supreme Court judge nominee Justice Mohammed Warsame. [JSC]

Justice Mohammed Warsame, who was nominated to sit at the Supreme Court by the Judicial Service Commission, has served at the Court of Appeal since 2012 and has been in the legal profession for 32 years.

A year after joining the court, he was elected in 2013 as the Court of Appeal’s representative to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), a position he assumed the following year.

At the JSC, he served on the Finance and Administration as well as the Human Resources committees. When his term ended in 2018, he was re-elected for a second term. He was replaced by Justice Fatuma Sichale in 2024.

During his interview, Warsame suggested that Supreme Court judges should be regularly deployed to courts across the country to inspect operations and address bribery allegations.

“The issue of corruption and integrity affects all of us. A dent in one magistrate or judge is a dent on all of us. We must strengthen the connection between the Judiciary leadership and the JSC,” he said.

Warsame said he brings a strong record of integrity and reliability to the apex court.

“I bring an impeccable record of integrity, which is the hallmark of leadership in the Judiciary and the Supreme Court. My record is clear. In over 22 years as a judge, my actions have never been questioned in terms of integrity,” he said.

He also revealed political ambitions, saying he may run for Mandera governor after retiring from the Judiciary.

“I may want to be governor of Mandera one day if my people call me. That will not affect my responsibilities as a judge. I remain an impartial judge with an impeccable character,” he said.

Warsame joined the Court of Appeal from the High Court, where he had served since 2003 in various divisions, including Judicial Review, Commercial and Criminal.

According to the Judiciary website, he has an impressive case clearance rate.

He also served as chairman of the Community Service and Probation Committee, where he oversaw the release of more than 7,000 petty offenders from prisons across the country, a move credited with helping decongest prisons.

Before his appointment to the High Court in 2003, Warsame practised as an advocate after his admission to the Bar in 1994. He began his career at Anjarwalla Abdulhussein & Company Advocates before founding Warsame & Company Advocates, where he served as litigation head and later sole partner.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi (1992) and a Postgraduate Diploma from the Kenya School of Law (1993).

He is a member of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association, the Commonwealth Magistrates and Judges Association, and the Law Society of Kenya.

Justice Mohamed Warsame was nominated on Wednesday, April 29, by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for the Supreme Court judge position.