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Spot check: Kenyans race against time as mass voter registration ends (Photos)

By Mike Kihaki | Apr. 28, 2026
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IEBC officials at Kakamega Huduma Centre assist voters in registration exercise on April 28, 2026. [Benjamin Sakwa, Standard]

In true Kenyan style, many Kenyans rushed to register as voters, as the continuous voter registration exercise comes to a close today. 

From early morning, registration centres recorded a sharp rise in turnout, with people registering as new voters, transferring polling stations, or updating their details.

A spot check by The Standard on Tuesday found long queues in Kakamega and Mombasa, as well as at several registration centres in Nairobi.

The exercise, which began on March 30, is part of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) drive to expand the voter register ahead of upcoming elections.

The commission last week said it had reached 75 per cent of its target, registering 1,876,274 new voters out of a projected 2.5 million. 

Between April 17 and April 23 alone, some 505,344 people were added, indicating a late surge in participation.

IEBC officials assist youth in registration as voters in Mombasa on April 28, 2026. [Robert Menza, Standard]

Nairobi currently leads with more than 209,000 new registrations, followed by Kiambu with about 97,000 and Nakuru with over 81,000. Kakamega, Machakos, Bungoma and Meru also recorded strong turnout.

IEBC also processed 159,410 voter transfers and updated details for 2,817 voters. The process was eased by the use of “open kits,” allowing people to register in any constituency nationwide.

Some counties recorded lower turnout. Lamu had the fewest new registrations at 8,345, while Isiolo, Mandera and Tana River also reported low numbers. Homa Bay, Kisumu, Siaya and Nyamira recorded moderate figures of between 33,000 and 40,000 new voters each.

Despite the closure of the exercise, IEBC said voter registration will remain open at Huduma Centres, constituency offices and its headquarters at Anniversary Towers in Nairobi.

IEBC officials assist registration of voters along Moi Avenue, Nairobi on April 28, 2026. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has urged young people to register as voters, calling it a civic responsibility. “I urge our young people not to engage in cattle rustling, but to come out and register as voters,” he said during a visit to Baringo County.

He also criticised reports that some youths were demanding payment to register. 

“It is sad to note that some young people are demanding payment to register. This is a civic responsibility that strengthens our democracy,” he added.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon in Tiati on April 24, 2026. [Edward Kosut, Standard]

Tiaty MP William Kamket welcomed the exercise, saying public confidence in the electoral body was improving, and called for the protection of IEBC’s independence to ensure credible elections.

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Related Topics

IEBC Voter Registration IEBC Chair Erastus Ethekon IEBC IEBC Register
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