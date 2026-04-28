Ex-IPOA chair Anne Makori fails to declare wealth, says she forgot documents

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Former IPOA chairperson Anne Makori during an interview at the Milimani Law Courts for the Supreme Court judge position. [JSC]

Former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) chairperson Anne Makori was on Tuesday, April 28, questioned over her failure to submit a net worth declaration during her interview for appointment as a Supreme Court judge.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) requires candidates to submit, among other documents, a declaration of wealth as part of integrity and transparency checks before and during interviews.

But Makori did not provide the document either in her online application or at the interview.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs the JSC, noted the omission while reviewing the file.

“You saw me going through your records. We requested you to provide your declaration of wealth, and I don’t see it here,” Koome said, adding that she had expected compliance.

Makori apologised, saying: “I thought the ones I uploaded were adequate. I have the documents at home and believed they had gone through. I can deliver them before the close of business.”

However, Koome declined the request, citing procedure. “You ought to have read your letter and complied. I do not think there is a need for you to bring them after we are done with you,” she said.

Anne Makori, who was the first candidate before the panel, also faced questions on her legal experience. She acknowledged gaps in some areas, including not having read the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission report, though she said she understood its importance in shaping constitutional human rights provisions.

Anne Waceke: Although I have not handled a presidential petition, I have worked closely within communities and can effectively contribute to outreach efforts. I have also observed that the judiciary has begun engaging in dialogue initiatives and within such structures, I would be… pic.twitter.com/eYWvxZOXZ9 — KTN News (@KTNNewsKE) April 28, 2026

She also said she had not appeared before the Court of Appeal or Supreme Court in an appellate capacity, noting that legal practice varies by specialisation and she was committed to continuous learning.

“We are all lawyers with different exposure and capabilities to interpret the law. Where I may have gaps, I will have an opportunity to learn,” she said.

IPOA tenure

Makori defended her six-year tenure at IPOA, saying the agency closed more than 12,000 cases, up from 3,000, and increased cases taken to court to over 470, from 60 when she joined.

She also defended her leadership style, saying firmness should not be mistaken for dominance, and said no formal complaints had been raised against her.

“If you put your foot down as a chair, people may say you are domineering, but you are not; you are firm,” she said, adding that no formal complaints had been raised against her during or after her tenure.

On her suitability for the role, Makori told the panel that her background in public service had prepared her to serve at the apex court.

“The Supreme Court has a unique role in defending the Constitution. Having worked at IPOA, I appreciate the importance of constitutional safeguards, and I would serve as a defender and promoter of the Constitution,” she said.

She added that, if appointed, she would be guided strictly by the Constitution and the law, noting the importance of judicial impartiality.