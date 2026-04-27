NCIC condemns hate speech as DCI arrests a politician

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Bare Sahara Ahmed, before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Kahawa Law Courts, Nairobi on April 27, 2026. [DCI]

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has condemned what it termed as “hateful utterances” allegedly made by Bare Sahara Ahmed from Garissa County, amid growing concerns over the use of inflammatory political rhetoric in the country.

The suspect is linked to a viral video, the agency says contained remarks likely to incite division and undermine national cohesion.

In a statement released on Monday, the Commission stated that it had taken swift action in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, leading to the arrest of the aspiring legislator, following the circulation of a viral video on social media.

“NCIC condemns in the strongest terms possible the hateful utterances made by Bare Sahara Ahmed from Garissa County,” the statement read in part.

NCIC reminded Kenyans that although the Constitution protects freedom of expression, it does not extend to hate speech, incitement to violence, or propaganda for war.

“We all have a duty to uphold the law and promote unity rather than division,” the commission said.

The Commission emphasized that while the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression, it does not protect speech that incites violence or promotes division.

“This right is not absolute. It does not extend to hate speech, incitement to violence, or propaganda for war,” NCIC stated.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Sunday arrested the suspect following a review of the footage and launched investigations to determine the suspect's intent and potential impact on public order.

“The suspect is being held in lawful custody and is being processed ahead of arraignment,” the agency said.

The arrest comes amid growing concern among authorities over the spread of inflammatory content online, particularly in a politically sensitive environment where ethnic and regional tensions can easily be inflamed.

NCIC say the suspect has been arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts to answer to charges of hate speech and incitement.

"The Court has granted a 10-day custodial order at Kilimani Police Station as investigations continue. The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) remains committed to its mandate of promoting national unity, peaceful coexistence, and addressing hate speech and ethnic contempt in Kenya," stated.

The DCI cautioned that while freedom of expression is guaranteed under the Constitution, it is not absolute.

“This right must be exercised responsibly and within the confines of the law,” the agency said, warning that statements that incite hatred, division or threaten peaceful coexistence will be dealt with firmly.

NCIC further stressed that every Kenyan has the right to reside and work in any part of the country without fear of discrimination or intimidation, warning against actions that could undermine national unity.

“We wish to inform members of the public that in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, the Commission has taken action leading to the arrest of the aspiring legislator,” the statement added.

The Commission urged citizens to remain calm as investigations continue, cautioning against spreading misinformation.

“We urge all Kenyans to remain calm, exercise restraint, and refrain from spreading misinformation or engaging in actions that may heighten tensions,” it said.