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Why Senators are calling for incorporation of gender analysis in legislative scrutiny

By Edwin Nyarangi | Apr. 27, 2026

Senator Veronica Maina during an interview on Spice FM, July 16, 2025. [File, Standard]

Senators have urged Parliament, County Assemblies and their respective legislative committees to incorporate a gender analysis in the scrutiny of laws, policies, programmes and budgets before them. 

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Kenya Senate Two-thirds Gender Rule Gender Equality Policy Senator Veronica Maina
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