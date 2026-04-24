From inflated costs to poor quality: How Sh8b dirty fuel flagged for rejection beat the system, entered pipeline

A fuel attendant fuels a vehicle at a petrol station. [File, Standard]

When the oil tanker MT Paloma slipped into its berth at the Port of Mombasa on the evening of March 27, flying a Marshall Islands flag, few Kenyans knew that it was carrying more than just 60,200 metric tonnes of petrol. It was carrying the blueprint for a breathtaking daylight heist on Kenya’s motorists.