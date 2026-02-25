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How fuel flagged for rejection beat the system and entered pipeline

By David Odongo | Apr. 24, 2026

A fuel attendant fuels a vehicle at a petrol station. [File, Standard]

When the oil tanker MT Paloma slipped into its berth at the Port of Mombasa on the evening of March 27, flying a Marshall Islands flag, few Kenyans knew that it was carrying more than just 60,200 metric tonnes of petrol. It was carrying the blueprint for a breathtaking daylight heist on Kenya’s motorists.

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Fuel Import Scandal MT Paloma Oil Shipment One Petroleum Limited Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi
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