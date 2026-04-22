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LSK demands justice after lawyer's death

By Fred Kagonye | Apr. 22, 2026
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The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is demanding justice after a lawyer died as a result of injuries sustained from an alleged Sunday assault.

According to LSK president Charles Kanjama the lawyer, Tom Ouya Imbukwa, died after he was brutally assaulted and tortured by unknown persons.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Tom's family, friends and all members of the legal fraternity who mourn this devastating loss. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said.

“The circumstances surrounding Tom's death demand our unequivocal condemnation and immediate action.”

The LSK appealed to members of the public with any information regarding the incident to share it with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or with LSK.

“Your anonymity and safety will be protected,” said Kanjama.

He called on National Police Service and the DCI to conduct swift, effective, and credible investigations saying if state actors were involved Imbukwa’s death there must be no sanctuary for them.

He assured the Imbukwa's family that LSK would stand with them and provide all the necessary legal support throughout the investigation and any subsequent proceedings.

The LSK president said the society will decide on further steps once there is information sorrounding the circumstances of his death adding that they would not rest until the perpetrators are held accountable.

“Justice for Tom Ouya Imbukwa is not negotiable. We will not stand by as our members are targeted, tortured and killed. The hand of the law is indeed long, and we shall ensure it reaches those responsible for this atrocity.”

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National Police Service Directorate of Criminal Investigations Charles Kanjama
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