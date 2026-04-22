Securing Kenya's Blue Economy Through Stronger Fisheries Laws

Audio By Vocalize

A new Bill aimed at preventing illegal fishing introduced.[File,Standard]

A new Bill aimed at preventing illegal fishing and improving oversight of Kenyan waters has been introduced at the National Assembly.

The Fisheries Management and Development Bill, 2023, tabled by the leader of the Majority Party, Kimani Ichung’wah, seeks to create the Kenya Fisheries Service, a new agency tasked with managing and regulating the sector, supported by an advisory council and a director-general to oversee day-to-day operations.

The Bill currently at the second reading stage also introduces a Monitoring, Control and Surveillance (MCS) Unit to curtail illegal fishing and improve oversight of Kenya’s waters with a special focus on Lake Victoria and the Indian Ocean coastline.

While tabling the Bill, Ichung’wah warned that weak enforcement has allowed foreign vessels to exploit Kenya’s marine resources, saying that the proposed law is designed to establish a comprehensive framework for the management, conservation, and development of fisheries resources in line with constitutional provisions on environmental protection and sustainable use.

“This Bill is intended to promote sustainable utilization of fisheries resources , enhance food security, and support the livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans who depend on fishing,” stated the leader.

He also highlighted that the previous Fisheries Act of 2016 had been nullified by the High Court in Malindi due to insufficient public participation, prompting Parliament to restart the legislative process.

The Bill now establishes a Fish Marketing Authorit y to streamline the sale of fish and fish products, as well as two key funds : the Fisheries Research and Development Fund and the Fish Levy Trust Fund to finance research, capacity building, and sector growth.

Legislators backing the Bill observed that it was critical in the introduction of reforms needed to address challenges such as declining fish stocks, poor market access, and exploitation of fishermen by middlemen.

Marakwet East MP Kangogo Bowen, while seconding the Bill, said that public participation undertaken by the Departmental Committee on Blue Economy, Water and Irrigation across key fishing counties, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Homa Bay , Kilifi County, and Turkana Counties, revealed widespread frustration among fishermen over multiple licensing requirements imposed by different agencies.

“Fishermen are required to obtain up to eight different licenses. This Bill will streamline that into a more efficient system,” he said.

He added that the new framework would also tackle the use of illegal fishing gear and harmonize roles between national and county governments.

Seme MP James Nyikal supported the Bill, arguing that it would help address the dwindling fish stocks and rising conflicts among fishermen, particularly in the Lake Victoria region.

“There is overfishing, destruction of breeding sites, and a lack of proper regulation. This has led to conflicts and even loss of lives. We must act urgently to stabilise this industry,” he remarked, further emphasizing the need for scientific research, especially as the country expands aquaculture and cage fish farming, warning that environmental impacts must be carefully managed.

Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri described the fisheries sector as an underutilized economic powerhouse, noting that it employs about 90,000 people directly and millions more indirectly.

“This sector has immense potential for job creation, food security, and foreign exchange earnings. With the right framework, we can transform it into a major pillar of our economy,” he said.

The MP also pointed to low fish consumption in Kenya, which he estimated at between three and 4.5 kgs per person annually, compared to a global average of about 20 kgs, and called for increased investment and awareness.

The Bill also seeks to promote aquaculture, improve fish landing infrastructure, and protect local producers from unfair competition posed by cheap imports. This, the MPs held, would supplement the government investments in modern landing sites, cold storage facilities, and cooperative structures.

“Our natural wealth is not just in minerals. It is also beneath the waters of our lakes, rivers, and oceans. This Bill will help us harness that potential sustainably,” added Ichung’wah