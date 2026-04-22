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Ex-NCIC bosses summoned over Sh132m audit queries

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 22, 2026
Former National Cohesion and Integration Commission CEO Skitter Wangeci.[Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

A parliamentary committee has summoned former National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioners and a former chief executive officer to respond to audit queries touching on alleged abuse of office, financial mismanagement and breaches of procurement and human resource laws.

The summons were issued by the National Assembly’s Public Investments Committee (PIC) on Education and Governance, which is probing issues raised by the Auditor-General in reports covering the financial years 2021/2022 to 2024/2025.

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Public accountability Financial mismanagement Parliamentary summons NCIC audit probe
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