Activists demand system overhaul as fuel protests rock Nairobi

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Governance and Security Analyst Stella Agara and Political Activist Wanjira Wanjiru during an interview on Spice FM. [Screengrab]

Political activists and governance analysts have called for a complete overhaul of Kenya's governance system as protesters hit Nairobi streets, defying police over record fuel prices.

Opposition leaders and youth groups designated Tuesday as a day of picketing to express dissatisfaction with the government's handling of fuel prices and broader governance concerns.

Speaking on Spice FM ahead of the protests, political activist Wanjira Wanjiru and governance and security analyst Stella Agara accused the Kenya Kwanza administration of presiding over a deteriorating state, pointing to police brutality, runaway taxation and an elite-captured parliament as evidence of systemic collapse.

Wanjiru accused the government of doing nothing despite repeated public outcry.

"We are angry because police brutality has continued to be a thing, over taxation has continued to happen, parliament has continued to be captured by the elite, cost of living is not coming down and on the other hand the government is still stealing billions of monies. There is SHA 15 billion, Kindiki is using billions on helicopters like the government is taking us for a joke," noted Wanjiru.

Agara went further, invoking citizens' constitutional right to remove a failing government.

"When governments fail to create order, citizens have a constitutional way of removing the government. If that does not work, they need to find another way," observed Agara.

Wanjiru dismissed any prospect of incremental reform.

"I have come to the logical conclusion that reforms are not going to work because of systemic failure. It is the system that needs to be overhauled for things to change because today's Kenya mirrors colonial Kenya," she said.

The protests were triggered by a record fuel price hike announced by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) on April 14, which pushed super petrol to Sh197.60 per litre and diesel to Sh196.63, the largest single-month diesel increase in over two decades.

Prices were later partially revised, with super petrol dropping further following a value added tax (VAT) cut, though public anger persisted.

The National Police Service (NPS) declared the protests unlawful. Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud said no notification had been filed as required.

"We are aware of planned protests next week regarding fuel prices, but no notification has been given. This makes the protests unlawful, and we will take appropriate action," he warned.

Civil society groups pushed back, insisting the constitutional right to demonstrate could not be curtailed by procedural hurdles.

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi urged Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to allow Kenyans to demonstrate, saying rising fuel prices would hurt the country's economy.

The demonstrations carried the shadow of fresh bloodshed as three people died after police fired live rounds during protests in Mbeere North, Embu County on April 14, with the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) notified to conduct a probe into the incident.

Organisers warned the day could turn volatile if police resorted to force.