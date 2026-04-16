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Murkomen, Kanja to appear before MPs over political violence concerns

By Esther Nyambura | Apr. 16, 2026
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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen(centre) with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja(left) and Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat(right) addressing the media at Wilson Airport on April 28, 2025 [Boniface Okendo, Standard] 

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja are set to appear before the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security over rising cases of political violence and banditry.

The two will appear on April 21 to respond to concerns over a surge in alleged politically instigated violence reported across several regions.

The summons follows a series of such attacks, the latest reported in Kikuyu town, where National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and the opposition traded blame over the chaos.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula directed MPs affected by insecurity to present their concerns before the committee.

“When the minister appears before you, members with issues, whether from Samburu or Meru, should go before the committee and present them,” said Wetang’ula.

Committee chairperson and Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo said the session will provide an opportunity for lawmakers to interrogate the government’s response to the security challenges.

“I do not want to pre-empt the minister’s response, but I want to assure the country that security agencies are actively addressing the situation,” he said.

Murkomen and Kanja will also address ongoing banditry attacks in pastoralist areas.

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Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen Police IG Douglas Kanja Political Violence
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