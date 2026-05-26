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Mudavadi appeals ANC's revival

By Nancy Gitonga | May. 26, 2026
Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has moved to the Court of Appeal seeking to overturn a High Court ruling that declared the dissolution of the Amani National Congress and its merger with the United Democratic Alliance unconstitutional, unlawful and void.

Mudavadi, alongside ANC Secretary General and Emuhaya MP Omboko Milemba, former party leader and Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, and former ANC National Chairman Kelvin Lunani, have officially filed an appeal challenging the January 22, 2026, judgment by Justice Bahati Mwamuye that nullified changes within the leadership structure of the United Democratic Alliance, arguing that the court exceeded its constitutional mandate and interfered with internal party affairs.
The ruling, widely seen as a setback for the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition, arose from a petition filed by activist Stephen Mutoro against the four politicians, the Registrar of Political Parties and UDA over the controversial dissolution of ANC and the transfer of its assets and liabilities to UDA.

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