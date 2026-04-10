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Bitok unlocks Grade 11 textbook stalemate, hours after expose

By Lewis Nyaundi | Apr. 10, 2026
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Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

An impasse that threatened the timely supply of Grade 11 textbooks has been resolved after Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to complete the procurement process.

In a letter dated April 9, 2026, to KICD Director/CEO Charles Ong’ondo, Bitok approved the final stages of the multibillion-shilling tender.

“The purpose of this letter is to authorise you to complete the procurement process of Grade 11 textbooks in line with the Constitution, the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act of 2015 and its regulations,” the letter reads.

The directive follows  warnings from KICD that delays could expose the institute and the Ministry of Education to legal risks.

The move ends weeks of internal wrangles that had stalled the Sh7 billion tender, exposing divisions within the ministry.

At the heart of Tmthe dispute was the revelation that there were attempts by some top officials to block the award in favor of specific publishers, while KICD maintained it has the sole mandate to evaluate and approve curriculum support materials.

The standoff delayed communication to bidders, raising concern among publishers working to meet timelines for the 2027 academic year.

The Kenya Publishers Association had also flagged the uncertainty.

Bitok’s letter references earlier correspondence involving KICD and the publishers’ body, signaling the pressure on the ministry to act.

He also signaled changes to future procurement. "Further, please note that going forward, the Ministry will  implement recommendations of the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform on procurement of textbooks," said the PS.

The task force proposed that  textbook procurement and distribution be handled by the School Equipment Production Unit.

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Basic Education PS Julius Bitok Grade 11 textbooks 2027 School Preparedness
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