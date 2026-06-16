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Kenya's forests under siege as development pressure mounts

By Jacinta Mutura | Jun. 16, 2026

Development plans in Karura Forest have sparked fresh conservation concerns. [Jacinta Mutura, Standard]

Development projects are increasingly encroaching on Kenya’s forests and protected parks, sparking public outrage among Kenyans and conservationists over the future of the country’s natural heritage.

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Related Topics

Nairobi National Park David Maraga Natural Heritage Karura Forest
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