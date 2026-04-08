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Parliament summons Wandayi over substandard petroleum imports

By Irene Githinji | Apr. 8, 2026
Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi. [File, Standard]

The National Assembly Committee on Energy has summoned Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, to explain allegations surrounding importation of substandard petroleum products, even as he warned fuel marketers against hoarding.

Energy Committee Chairman David Gikaria yesterday said Parliament is fully on the matter, insisting that the integrity of the country’s supply chain is not negotiable and any individual or entity found culpable whether through omission, commission or negligence will be held to account. He said that any breach, whether in quality standards, importation procedures or regulatory oversight constitutes a direct threat to consumers’ safety, investor confidence, environmental protection and overall stability of the petroleum sector.

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substandard petroleum products, National Assembly Committee on Energy Government-to-Government (G2G) framework Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi
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