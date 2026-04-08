Transporters raise concerns over fuel supply disruptions

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Motorists queue for fuel at a petrol station in Nairobi on April 8, 2026. [Boiface Okendo, Standard]

The Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has raised concern over emerging fuel supply disruptions in the country.

KTA warn that instability in petroleum availability could significantly affect transport operations and the broader economy.

In a statement shared on its official social media platform, the association described the situation as an “urgent concern,” noting that interruptions in the fuel supply chain risk destabilising logistics services and increasing operational costs for transporters across Kenya.

KTA warned that the transport sector, which depends heavily on stable and affordable fuel supply, could face serious challenges if the situation is not addressed swiftly.

“Fuel supply disruptions and market instability pose a serious threat to the transport and logistics sector,” the association said, calling for immediate intervention by relevant authorities to stabilise the market and guarantee consistent availability of petroleum products.

Transporters noted that fuel as one of the largest cost components in road freight operations, any shortages or irregular distribution can quickly translate into higher freight charges, delays in cargo movement, and disruptions in supply chains.

Industry players say the concern comes at a time when global developments have already begun to tighten fuel supplies.

Recent reports indicate that a number of fuel retailers in Kenya are experiencing stock shortages linked to global oil supply disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

According to industry data, about 20 percent of the country’s more than 3,000 independent fuel outlets have already been affected by supply constraints, raising fears that the situation could escalate if global tensions persist.

Kenya imports nearly all of its petroleum products, largely from the Middle East through government-to-government agreements, making the country particularly vulnerable to international supply shocks and disruptions in global shipping routes.

The transport sector is among the industries most exposed to such fluctuations because diesel accounts for a significant share of operational costs for trucking companies, freight operators, and logistics firms.

KTA said any prolonged supply disruptions could slow down the movement of goods within the country and across regional trade corridors, potentially pushing up the cost of basic commodities.

Economists note that transport costs often ripple through the entire economy, affecting the price of food, manufactured goods and other essential supplies. Transporters argue that uncertainty in the fuel market could therefore have wider implications beyond the logistics sector.

However, the government has sought to reassure the public that there is no immediate cause for alarm.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi recently stated that Kenya still has adequate fuel reserves and that mechanisms have been put in place to ensure steady inflows of petroleum products into the country.

Authorities maintain that the current import framework and supply agreements remain functional and capable of supporting national demand.

Despite the government’s assurance, transporters are urging policymakers to remain vigilant and strengthen oversight within the petroleum supply chain to prevent potential shortages from escalating.

The association emphasised that maintaining reliable fuel supply is essential not only for the transport industry but also for the stability of the entire economy, which relies heavily on road transport for the distribution of goods across Kenya and the wider East African region.