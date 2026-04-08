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President William Ruto assents to Supplementary Appropriations Bill, 2026 at State House Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has assented to the Sh4.695 trillion Supplementary Estimates I for 2025/2026, which represents an additional Sh393.156 billion from the initial estimate of Sh4.301 trillion.

In the act, the National Assembly approved Sh4.695 trillion, which is equivalent to 9.1 per cent.

The Act, which was sponsored by the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriations Committees Sam Atandi, seeks to realign the national budget to address urgent emerging priorities, ranging from security operations and disaster response to personnel costs and key infrastructure programmes.

It was considered and passed by the National Assembly with amendments on April, 2, 2026 has seen an increase of Sh393.156363.882 billion moving the numbers from Sh4.301 trillion to now Sh4.695 trillion.

The increase comprises Sh363.882 billion for the National Government and Sh29.273 billion for the Consolidated Fund Services.

‘’In this regard, the approved supplementary estimates comprised an increase in the Current expenditure for FY 2025/2026 by Sh229,422,326,355, and an increase in Capital Expenditure for FY 2025/2026 by Sh134,460,269,596,’’ read part of the act.

The estimates further approved Sh41.3 billion geared towards security operations, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASAL) emergency relief programmes, as well as key infrastructure projects which is under security and governance.

Security, the biggest beneficiary in the estimates, has seen an additional allocation of Sh60 billion, broken down under Sh11.9 billion for the State Department for Internal Security and National Administration.

Others include Sh3.9 billion for security operations, Sh2 billion for the National Integrated Security Command and Control System (NISCCS), Sh2 billion for compensation of victims of demonstrations, and Sh4 billion for police modernisation and the national integrated security command and control system.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will get Sh2.9 billion to settle its pending legal bills.

The resources are intended to support stability, modernise security command systems, and restore confidence in electoral institution.

In Education, Teachers Service Commission has been allocated Sh24.2 billion to cover salary shortfalls and health insurance contributions for teachers, Sh4.1 billion for Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to have a total of Sh45.6 billion.

Sh3.88 billion was approved to clear outstanding university salary arrears from the 2017–2021 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) and to support the Wings to Fly programme through TVET’s.

Others in education include Sh6 billion to the Higher Education, through the State Department for Higher Education for Moi University and Kabarnet University, Sh1.5 billion for the University Funding Board and Sh3 billion to Teachers Service Commission for the pending bill for teachers' medical cover.

An additional Sh2.6 billion capital expenditure for Kenya - China TVET Project Phase III development partner funded project.

Sh4.7 billion through the State Department for Medical Services and Sh775 million under Public Health and Professional Standards were approved.

In the Infrastructure and Housing sector, Sh4.5 billion has been allocated to the Horn of Africa Gateway development projects under the State Department for Roads and Sh25 billion for the Affordable Housing Programme, under the State Department for Housing and Urban Development.

Other key sectoral allocations include Sh350 million for the Blue Economy and Fisheries Department to organise the Oceanic Conference in Mombasa and Kilifi.