New mobile device standards raise questions on Kenya's e-waste readiness

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A water fountain at the entrance of the Communications Authority of Kenya. [File, Standard]

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) recently introduced new technical rules for mobile devices. This has sparked fresh concerns about Kenya’s growing electronic waste problem, with experts warning that the issue is becoming a serious crisis, affecting the environment as well as people’s health, safety and livelihoods.

In a notice published on its website last week, the Authority listed several new requirements. However, the new power standards for mobile devices caused major controversy, forcing CA to release a statement to clarify its decision.

CA's directive requires all mobile devices coming into the country to adopt the Type-C charging interface. “The new specifications update the technical requirements used during the type approval process for mobile cellular devices (including smartphones, feature phones and tablets) intended for sale, importation and assembly or use in Kenya,” read the release.

In addition, CA requires chargers whose cables are detachable from their power adapters and power plugs sold with devices to conform to the 3-pin plug standard (Type G). “Where the device is sold with a power plug that is not 3-pin, an adapter to convert the non-3-pin to 3-pin shall be included,” read the notice.

Batteries for mobile devices are further required to provide at least eight hours of talk time and 24-hours of standby time. Adherence to the specifications was to be effected immediately, according to CA. However, the Authority clarified that “phones and tablets that were already type-approved before March 24, 2026, or that are already in circulation and in use by Kenyans, remain fully legal. There is no ban on the use, ownership or continued sale of existing stock that was previously approved.”

The new specifications align with the European Union (EU) common charger directive that was approved by the EU Council in October 2022 and took effect in December 2024. The EU sought to not only improve customer convenience but also reduce e-waste by standardising charging ports for mobile phones and other electronic devices.

Having one charger that can serve multiple devices reduces the need to buy and own multiple chargers. The common charger also eliminates the need to buy a new charger every time one changes phones or other devices like tablets, earpods and laptops.

The requirement for detachable chargers also protects consumers from “forced obsolescence” as they can keep their existing cables even when switching brands, or easily repair broken parts of their chargers.

Over time, these measures are expected to influence manufacturers to produce fewer chargers, reducing e-waste and lowering demand for raw materials. This could, in turn, cut carbon emissions associated with manufacturing and shipping.

However, while the directive signals progress, it also raises questions about Kenya’s broader e-waste challenge. The policy is likely to affect multiple sectors and could have implications for Kenya’s circular economy. This comes amid concerns that a significant proportion of electronic equipment imported into Kenya is near the end of its useful life, leaving informal waste pickers to bear the burden of a worsening e-waste crisis.

“Exposure to toxic chemicals released during unsafe handling of electronic waste, including open burning, acid leaching, and manual disassembly, has left 61 per cent of waste pickers in Nairobi's Korogocho settlement with health problems, with nearly half of them suffering from respiratory illness, and more than a third reporting skin infections,” reads a recent policy brief launched in Nairobi by Greenpeace Africa.

The report further identifies high volumes of electronic imports and weak quality control as key challenges in Kenya’s electronics sector. Many imported second-hand devices are also neither functional nor repairable. “This e-waste is labelled as refurbished and recyclable, receiving tax levies, but often consists of contaminated materials that cannot be processed locally.”

The policy brief notes that although Kenya has introduced several policy initiatives to address e-waste management, including banning second-hand electronic devices imports in 2020, the Sustainable Waste Management Act (2022) and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations (2024), implementation remains a challenge due to a dominant informal sector, lack of formal recycling infrastructure and weak enforcement.

Previously, National Environment Management Authority (Nema) Director of Enforcement Dr Ayub Macharia acknowledged gaps in implementing EPR rules and called for more collaboration between the formal and informal sectors.

"The informal sector plays a unique role in mopping up e-waste and requires facilitation for services rendered," Macharia said. "If well engaged, it could develop innovative business models including upcycling."

Speaking during the launch of the report, Pan-African Plastics Project Lead at Greenpeace Africa, Hellen Kahaso Dena, also raised concerns over the deplorable conditions that waste workers in Nairobi work under, calling for bold action from the government.

“What we are witnessing is waste colonialism in action: Wealthy countries offloading toxic burdens onto African communities under the guise of development and charity,” she said. "Kenya cannot continue to absorb the world's discarded electronics while receiving none of the benefits. The solutions exist. What is missing is the political will."

Greenpeace also called for the introduction of incentives for domestic repair and recycling businesses, the establishment of accessible e-waste drop-off points in urban and rural areas and nationwide campaigns on safe e-waste disposal with incentives for consumers to return old devices.