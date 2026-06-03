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Gun missing from city spa session recovered in supermarket

By Fred Kagonye | Jun. 3, 2026
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A police officer’s pistol that disappeared during a massage session at a Nairobi central business district spa last week has been recovered in a supermarket luggage area, with two rounds of ammunition missing.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recovered the Ceska pistol on Tuesday at Development House along Moi Avenue after tracing a suspect through closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

The weapon, assigned to an officer attached to the Security of Government Buildings unit, was wrapped in a polythene bag and hidden near fruits in the luggage section of a supermarket.

Officers found the holster intact.

DCI officers said the pistol contained 13 rounds of ammunition, two fewer than the 15 rounds reported missing when the officer filed a report last week.

The officer had visited a barbershop and spa along Moktar Daddah Street on Thursday for a shave before booking a massage session.

According to a police report, he placed the firearm under a pillow before becoming dizzy and falling asleep at about 4 p.m.

When he woke up at about 11 p.m., the pistol was missing.

The officer searched the premises without success before reporting the matter at Central Police Station.

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage and interviewed workers at the spa. Investigators identified a male suspect leaving the premises and followed his movements through footage obtained from nearby buildings.

The trail led officers to Moi Avenue, where the firearm was recovered.

Police are searching for the suspect and investigating the whereabouts of the two missing rounds of ammunition.

Investigators are also seeking to establish whether the ammunition was used in any criminal activity during the period the firearm was missing.

Separately, police in Kasarani are investigating the death of a fellow officer who authorities believe died by suicide.

Police Constable David Sigfrid Ng'ang'a, attached to the Diplomatic Police Unit and assigned as a bodyguard to Wundanyi Member of Parliament Danson Mwashako, was found dead in his house along Sports View Drive on Tuesday.

Police said members of the public reported hearing a loud bang from the house at about 2 p.m. and later discovered blood inside the residence.

Officers from Kasarani Police Station responded and found Ng'ang'a seated against a wall with a gunshot wound.

Police broke into the house and recovered a Jericho pistol with a magazine loaded with 14 rounds of ammunition.

Investigators said the officer had sustained a gunshot wound through the mouth, with the bullet exiting through the back of the head.

Crime scene officers recovered a spent cartridge from the house and documented the scene.

Police removed the body to Kenyatta University Mortuary pending an autopsy.

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Crime in Nairobi Officer losses gun in city spa Police officer dies by suicide
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