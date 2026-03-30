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Motorist ferrying suspected smuggled ethanol arrested

By Selina Mutua | Mar. 30, 2026
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The BMW that was intercepted with 27 jerricans of suspected smuggled ethanol. [Courtesy, NACADA]

A motorist transporting 27 jerricans of suspected smuggled ethanol has been arrested along the Kapseret–Kapsabet Road.

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) said the arrest came following a tip-off from members of the public who notified its officers of suspected smuggling.

Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa, in a statement, said the interception exposes an intricate web of corruption and porous border exploitation fueling Kenya’s counterfeit spirits crisis.

“Officers, acting on a tip-off, trailed a suspect vehicle from Kapsabet in collaboration with a multi-agency team from Langas Police Station. The operation culminated along the Kapseret–Kapsabet Road, where officers intercepted a white BMW X1 being driven towards Eldoret,” said Omerikwa.

He said that upon searching the vehicle, authorities uncovered 27 jerricans containing approximately 810 liters of suspected illicit ethanol.

The BMW that was intercepted with 27 jerricans of suspected smuggled ethanol. [Courtesy, NACADA]

Omerikwa said the substance is the primary ingredient used to manufacture counterfeit, substandard, and dangerous second-generation alcohol that has flooded the local market.

“This illicitly obtained and smuggled ethanol is widely used to produce deadly alcoholic drinks,” he said, adding, “Culprits are exploiting our porous borders and corruption networks to import untaxed ethanol, creating a significant underground industry that evades millions in annual government revenue.”

According to Omerikwa, the seized ethanol carries a street value of Sh1,500 per litre, with the total consignment estimated to be worth Sh1.2 million.

The CEO emphasised that the seizure marks a significant victory for the Authority as it intensifies efforts to dismantle the alcohol counterfeiting industry.

“Such seizures will continue in collaboration with other multi-agency teams. We are committed to disrupting these criminal networks, and all assets seized will be forfeited to the state,” he added.

Two suspects were taken into police custody and are scheduled to be arraigned in court today.

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Related Topics

Nacada Alcohol Policy NACADA Chief Executive Officer Anthony Omerikwa Counterfeit Alcohol Kapseret–Kapsabet Road
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