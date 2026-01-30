NACADA announces 2026 national drug prevention essay writing competition

A student writes an essay during an examination. [Getty Images]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse on Friday launched the 2026 National Senior School Essay Writing Competition on Alcohol and Drug Use Prevention, targeting senior school students across Kenya.

In a press statement to newsrooms, the authority said the competition aims to empower learners to actively engage in substance use prevention through critical thinking, reflection, and positive advocacy.

Under the theme of “Protecting Our Future: Making Drug-Free Choices in School and Beyond,” the competition forms part of NACADA’s renewed national strategy to intensify prevention efforts, following President William Ruto’s directive to strengthen the fight against alcohol and drug abuse, particularly among young people.

The authority’s Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Omerikwa, said the initiative underscores the government’s commitment to demand reduction through early prevention, education, and youth empowerment.

He said the competition is open to all senior school students in Grades 10, 11, and 12.

“Participants must submit one original, handwritten essay of between 800 and 1,000 words, written in either English or Kiswahili,” he said, adding, “Essays must be original and unpublished, and submissions close on Friday, 28th March 2026.”

According to him, through the initiative, NACADA aims to raise awareness of the dangers of alcohol and drug abuse, encourage responsible decision-making, and strengthen life skills among learners.

He said the competition aligns with Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and Life Skills Education framework, reinforcing competencies such as critical thinking, self-efficacy, citizenship, and effective communication.

“Students may choose from topics addressing peer pressure, academic performance, the role of schools, parental and community responsibility, and positive peer support in preventing substance abuse. All entries must be submitted with a duly signed and stamped entry form endorsed by the school principal or head teacher,” Omerikwa said.

He said winning essays will be published in the NACADA newsletter, and awards will be presented during the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (IDADA) on June 26, 2026.

Teachers of winning students will also receive recognition certificates.