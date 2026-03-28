Ruto asks envoys to put Kenya's interests first

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President William Ruto at the 19th Ambassadors’ Conference on Saturday, March 28, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has told Kenyan ambassadors to anchor their work in the country’s national interests.

Speaking at the 19th Ambassadors’ Conference on Saturday, March 28, which brought together envoys, high commissioners and consuls-general, Ruto said diplomats must represent Kenya with integrity and purpose.

“I urge you to believe in our great nation and to serve it with unwavering dedication. You occupy positions of both high privilege and responsibility. As we work here at home to transform our country, you are the face, the voice, and the standard of Kenya beyond our borders,” said Ruto.

“I call upon you to embody that responsibility with integrity, conviction, and a deep sense of purpose.”

A deep sense of responsibility.”

The president said Kenya is engaging global challenges from a stronger position than three years ago, citing economic reforms that helped the country avoid a projected debt default.

He said the economy has grown steadily, with gross domestic product at about $136 billion and annual growth averaging five percent. Inflation has fallen to about 4.3 percent from 9.6 percent, while foreign direct investment rose 15 percent in 2025 to surpass $2 billion.

He further added that Kenya has secured $2 billion in investment commitments across key sectors, expected to create more than 63,000 jobs.

Ruto said the government will need about Sh5 trillion to meet its development goals and reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to a leading role in regional and global affairs.