Fuel shortage: Oil marketers put on notice over hoarding

Energy CS Opiyo Wandayi before the Parliamentary Joint Committee on Energy in Machakos County on February 12, 2026. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Fuel shortages experienced this week have left many Kenyans on edge, unsure about the country’s security of supply of fuel, but also the impact higher costs will have on the economy.

Many petrol stations have reported stockouts even as oil marketing companies were accused of hoarding products with plans to release the fuel after the April-May price review, when the prices are expected to go up significantly.