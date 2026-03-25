Ruto signs 20 investment deals, eyes 63,000 youth jobs

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Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo, alongside President Ruto, during the Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi. [PCS]

President William Ruto has unveiled over $2.9 billion in 20 investment deals expected to create 63,000 quality jobs for Kenyans.

Speaking at the Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi, alongside President Daniel Chapo of Mozambique, Ruto said the investments span across agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, Business Process Outsourcing, healthcare, energy and real estate, with many already underway.

President Ruto explained that these investments are a demonstration of investor confidence in Kenya. Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi. [PCS]

“We are not just talking about numbers; we are talking about real investments, including $1 billion in agriculture alone,” he said.

The President said the government has rolled out reforms to improve ease of doing business, including VAT refunds for exporters, zero-rating of exported services, and removal of the 30 per cent local equity rule for ICT firms.

Ruto added that the One-Stop Investment Centre will be fully digitised by 2026 to enable online licensing, while infrastructure expansion and energy tariff reforms are lowering costs for investors. Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui shaking hands with President Ruto at the Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi. [PCS]

“By the end of 2026, this platform will be fully digitised, enabling permits and licences to be secured entirely online, reducing costs and improving efficiency for investors,” he said.

“In direct response to investor feedback, Kenya is implementing a new package of cross-cutting policy actions designed to remove long-standing investment bottlenecks and significantly enhance the ease of doing business,” he added.

He cited stable macroeconomic indicators, including inflation at 4.4 per cent, a steady exchange rate, and foreign reserves at $14.6 billion, alongside a 15 per cent rise in foreign direct investment in 2025, surpassing $2 billion. Kenya’s credit rating upgrade by Standard & Poor’s, he said, further signals confidence.

“Kenya was also recently upgraded by Standard & Poor’s from B- to B, a clear signal of strengthening macro-economic fundamentals and growing investor confidence,” he reiterated.

Mozambique’s Chapo emphasised Africa’s potential, urging investors to tap opportunities in Kenya and Mozambique.

“We are here to say welcome to Kenya and Mozambique. Kenya and Mozambique are the right places to put your money and do business,” he said.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi called for stronger intra-African trade to cushion global shocks.

Trade CS Lee Kinyanjui said the government is addressing investor concerns to build mutually beneficial partnerships, as KCB Group CEO Paul Russo noted the improving investment climate is already yielding results.

“When you invest in Kenya, it pays,” said CEO Paul Russo.