Kenya secures Sh374 billion investment deals

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto during the the Fourth Kenya International Investment Conference in Nairobi on March 25, 2026. [PCS]

Kenya has secured more than Sh374 billion in new and reinvested capital across 20 strategic investment deals spanning seven sectors.

The investments, formalised during the Fourth Kenya International Investment Conference, cover sectors including energy, agriculture, ICT and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), healthcare, real estate, mining and manufacturing.

The projects will be implemented in Kiambu, Bungoma, Machakos, Kitui, Nairobi, Kilifi, Mombasa, Uasin Gishu, Tana River and Kericho counties.

The ICT and outsourcing sector are among the major beneficiaries, with Adec Innovation establishing a Sh1.29 billion knowledge process outsourcing and ICT service centre in Machakos, expected to generate about 2,000 jobs.

In the energy sector, GLOBELEQ will invest Sh9 billion in the expansion of the Malindi solar power project in Kilifi County, including battery energy storage facilities aimed at boosting renewable energy supply.

In Healthcare, RVL Healthcare Limited will invest Sh6.4 billion in specialist oncology services in Nairobi County, creating 500 jobs, while Bounty Management DWC LLC is injecting Sh7.7 billion into hospital development with another 500 jobs expected.

Meanwhile, Balmer Healthcare plans to channel Sh12.9 billion into hospital and pharmaceutical infrastructure in Uasin Gishu County, creating approximately 1,000 jobs.

Agriculture investments are also set to boost food production and agro-processing.

Blue Skies Holdings Limited will inject Sh1.5 billion into mango processing and export operations, expected to create 3,000 jobs.

Large-scale projects in Tana River County are also underway, including a Sh36.8 billion integrated sugar agro-processing complex by Tana River Sugar Company, which will create 3,000 jobs.

Sukari Industries will invest Sh35.6 billion in sugar farming and processing zones employing 1,500 people, while Tana Bliss Kenya is advancing a Sh38.7 billion rice cultivation, irrigation and agro-processing project expected to create nearly 19,750 jobs.

In the real estate sector, Al Asab Real Estate is channeling more than Sh81.27 billion into mixed-use developments.

This includes Sh49.02 billion for the Mombasa Creekside Gardens project in Mombasa County expected to generate 1,590 jobs, and another Sh32.25 billion million for the Nairobi Arch Belle Vue development creating about 2,050 jobs.

Manufacturing sector, Sintex Group, Lucky DJX, Fullcare Surgical Limited EPZ, and Devki Group are collectively investing hundreds of millions of dollars in textile, medical garment, clinker, solar panel and fertilizer production facilities.

In the mining sector, Buru Ree by NGX Australia will invest Sh45.15 billion in mining operations in Kericho County, creating around 1,500 jobs.

The move is expected to create over 63,000 jobs and accelerate economic growth across the country.

President William Ruto said the investment agreements signal growing global confidence in Kenya’s economy and reform agenda.

“We have many more such examples, and it is for this reason that today we are unveiling more than 2.9 billion dollars in 20 investment deals across agriculture, manufacturing, ICT, Business Process Outsourcing, healthcare, energy, and real estate,” the President said.

“The majority of these investments are already at advanced stages of implementation, with several already breaking ground. Collectively, they will create 63,000 quality jobs for Kenyans.”

President Ruto said the government is supporting investors through policy reforms aimed at improving the business environment, including tax reforms, streamlined industrial incentives and digitised licensing systems.

“Through our One-Stop Investment Centre, investors now access seamless facilitation services. By the end of 2026, this platform will be fully digitised, enabling permits and licenses to be secured entirely online,” he said.

The Head of State added that Kenya’s economic fundamentals remain strong, with inflation averaging 4.4 percent, stable exchange rates and foreign exchange reserves standing at Sh1.883 trillion. President William Ruto, Mozambique's counterpart Daniel Francisco Chapo during the Fourth Kenya International Investment Conference March 25, 2026. [PCS]

Daniel Francisco Chapo, the President of Mozambique, praised the growing partnership between the two nations.

“Mozambique is Kenya and Kenya is Mozambique. We have a historic relationship; we are brothers. That is why we want to develop our countries with the private sector, which is the key to development,” Chapo said.

“With young people, mineral reserves and huge potential in agriculture, tourism and industrial zones, our countries are the right place to invest and do business.”