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15 Kenyans evacuated from Iran arrive home safely

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 22, 2026
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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi at a past press confrence. [Mudavadi, X]

Fifteen Kenyans evacuated from Iran amid the ongoing Middle East conflict arrived safely at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Sunday morning, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has confirmed.

The returnees were received by government officials led by Peter Burugu, who represented Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu.

According to the department, the group transited through Türkiye before boarding their flight back to Kenya.

Upon arrival, the evacuees underwent a debriefing process and were offered immediate psychosocial support before reuniting with their families.

The government, through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs and Kenya’s diplomatic missions in Tehran and Ankara, coordinated the evacuation as part of ongoing efforts to ensure the safety and welfare of Kenyans living abroad.

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Kenyans in Iran Middle East War Diaspora Affairs
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