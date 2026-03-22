Kenya launches campaign, extends amnesty to citizens in Russian military

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Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi c hairing a multi-agency meeting to address Kenyans joining the Russian military on March 13, 2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Kenya will launch a nationwide campaign to protect citizens from trafficking, illegal recruitment, and exploitation abroad.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in a statement on Sunday said the government will extend amnesty to Kenyans who joined Russia’s Special Military Operations, calling their recruitment a breach of Kenyan law.

“The government will extend amnesty to the Kenyans recruited to serve in Russia Special Mission Operations since it is against Kenyan laws for Kenya national to be clandestinely enlisted in foreign military services,” observed Mudavadi.

Under Kenyan law, citizens cannot join foreign armed forces without written presidential approval.

Violators face up to 10 years’ imprisonment unless enlistment was involuntary. Authorities say many affected citizens may have been deceived by trafficking networks.

The “Linda Mkenya Majuu” campaign will involve a countrywide caravan educating Kenyans on safe migration and legitimate overseas employment.

Mudavadi explained it will also reinforce compliance with host country laws.

“Once back at home, I will announce plans by our Ministry together with other stakeholders to embark on a sensitisation programme dubbed ‘Linda Mkenya Majuu’, a caravan across the country to educate Kenyans on how to get legitimate jobs in the diaspora and at the same time avoid falling prey to human trafficking and smuggling,” he added.

The announcement follows diplomatic talks in Moscow with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from March 15 to 18, where the recruitment of Kenyans into Special Military Operations was discussed. Russia agreed to place Kenya on a “stop list,” preventing further enlistment.

Mudavadi said the agreement allows Kenyans already in the operations and unwilling to continue to disengage and return home.

“The Russian Federation agreed to put Kenya on the stop list on the enlisting of its nationals to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war,” noted Mudavadi.

According to the ministry, 252 Kenyans were conscripted, including former members of the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, National Youth Service, and Prisons Service.

“So far 44 Kenyans have been safely repatriated back home while 38 are currently hospitalised in various Russian hospitals under restricted access, leaving 160 Kenyans still actively involved in the operations,” observed Mudavadi.

Two Kenyans, Evans Kibet and Macharia Willis Muniu, are held as prisoners of war in Ukraine, with diplomatic efforts underway for their transfer to Russia and eventual repatriation.

Kenya and Russia have also agreed to share information to dismantle trafficking and illegal recruitment networks.

Consular access will be granted to facilitate assistance, repatriation of the injured, and dignified return of the deceased.