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Kenya, Russia strike deal to stop recruitment of fighters in war

By Francis Ontomwa | Mar. 17, 2026

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi before talks in Moscow on March 16, 2026. [AFP]

Kenyans will no longer be enlisted in Russia’s Special Military Operation going forward. 

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