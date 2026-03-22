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Water supply to State House disrupted due to heavy rains

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Mar. 22, 2026
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Nairobi and Sewerage Company Officials at the site where Water tunnel supplying to Nairobi Embakasi areas was swept by floods due to high pressure.[File, Standard]

The water supply to State House and other posh residences in Nairobi was disrupted on Friday following heavy rainfall pounding the city and its environs.

In a statement on Saturday, Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company (NCWSC) stated disruption was caused by a burst on the major Kabete-Kilimani transmission pipeline around 1 am on Friday.

“NCWSC wishes to inform the public of a temporary water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas in the city,” the statement reads.

The affected areas listed were State House, Kilimani, Kileleshwa, Upperhill, Nairobi West, Ngumo, KEMRI, and Madaraka.

“NCWSC technical teams responded swiftly, and repairs were actively underway to restore the water supply by Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 6 pm. This timeline accounts for the complexity of repairing a high-capacity transmission line while minimising risks and infrastructure,” said the agency. 

The Meteorological department has warned of sustained downpour running throughout the weekend to Tuesday. 

For this reason, activities to clear structures sitting on waterways in the city have been ongoing on some hotspots, including T-Mall, Parklands, Ziwani, Kamukunji, and Mathare areas.

Several areas have been earmarked for enforcement, including Kirichwa in Kilimani, parts of Westlands, sections of the central business district, and downstream zones along the Nairobi River.

On Thursday, Governor Johnson Sakaja warned that all structures along waterways will be removed without exception and urged affected residents and developers to vacate voluntarily.

“This is not a one-off exercise. It is a sustained effort to reclaim our rivers and prevent further loss of life and property,” he said.

Sakaja also called for public accountability, citing illegal dumping and non-compliance with approved building plans as major contributors to the flooding crisis.

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Related Topics

State House Heavy Rainfall Nairobi City Water & Sewerage Company Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja
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