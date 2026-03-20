From theatre to Kamiti: How second-hand phone turned neurosurgeon to murder convict

For years, Dr Clement Munyao Katiku lived a life defined by precision, intellect, and service as a senior neurosurgeon at Kenyatta National Hospital.
The medic spent his days navigating the delicate complexity of the human brain, saving lives through intricate surgical procedures.
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