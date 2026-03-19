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Aviation union issues 7-day strike notice over breach of return-to-work deal

By Mike Kihaki | Mar. 19, 2026
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The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). [Courtesy]

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) has issued a seven-day strike notice to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), citing breach of a return-to-work agreement that restored calm in the sector weeks ago.

The notice, announced by KAWU Secretary-General Moses Ndiema, warns that unless the grievances are addressed within seven days, workers will go on strike on March 25.

The planned strike could disrupt operations at key aviation facilities, including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), the country’s main international gateway.

At the centre of the dispute is a return-to-work formula signed on February 17 before Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, which ended an earlier strike that had disrupted flights and inconvenienced passengers.

The agreement brought together KAWU, KCAA, the Kenya Airports Authority and the Ministry of Labour, with all parties committing to resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

However, Ndiema now accuses KCAA of failing to honour key provisions of the deal, including the unionisation of employees in grades four and five, compliance with court orders and protection of workers from victimisation.

“KCAA management is unable to respect the return-to-work agreement we signed before the Transport CS on February 17, 2026,” Ndiema said.

He claimed the violations are frustrating ongoing  collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations.

“As a gimmick to frustrate CBA negotiations, KCAA management has chosen to undermine the return-to-work formula,” he said.

The union also cited what it described as unfair labour practices, including the alleged dismissal of an employee without due process despite a court ruling.

“There is a court decision made in September last year on an employee who was dismissed unfairly, but KCAA does not want to respect that. This is the law of the jungle, and that is not how progressive organisations should behave,” Ndiema said.

KAWU insists the return-to-work agreement remains the basis for all negotiations and warned that failure to implement it signals bad faith.

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Kenya Civil Aviation Authority Kenya Aviation Workers Union KAWU Strike Aviation Sector Challenges
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