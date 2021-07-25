× Business BUSINESS MOTORING SHIPPING & LOGISTICS DR PESA FINANCIAL STANDARD Digital News Videos Health & Science Lifestyle Opinion Education Columnists Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Fact Check Podcasts E-Paper Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman Travelog TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
THE STANDARD BUSINESS
NEWS
MONEY & MARKET
SCI & TECH
ENTERPRISE
REAL ESTATE
WORK LIFE
OPINION
BUSINESS
MOTORING
SHIPPING & LOGISTICS
DR PESA
FINANCIAL STANDARD
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Aviation sector to grow marginally in near future - IATA

BUSINESS
By Moses Omusolo | July 25th 2021

Kenya Airways planes at the Jomo Kenyatta Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.[Boniface Okendo,Standard]

Africa is among the regions that are projected to dominate the global air transport market by 2039, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said.

This is notwithstanding the lingering effects of Covid-19, which the agency noted has had a “profound” negative impact on the industry.

“There remains considerable uncertainty surrounding the near-term impact of the pandemic on air travel demand,” said IATA in its latest forecast.

READ MORE

 How we got into world of insect farming

 Global supplies hit by virus variant, disasters

 Teen’s death opens lid of life in streets of fighting hunger, Covid and abuse

 Mudavadi: African court's opinion on elections not applicable to Kenya

Nevertheless IATA finds that things are set to look up in the near future.

“Our scenario analysis indicates that global air passenger growth could plausibly be in the range of 1.5 per cent and 3.6 per cent over the next 20 years,” said the report.

The association also predicted that domestic and short-haul markets will recover faster, with long-haul travel being the last to return to 2019 levels of demand.

Centre of gravity

“The industry’s centre of gravity will continue its shift towards Asia as emerging markets in the region are expected to see fast-paced growth in the coming decades,” the report said.

Consequently, Asia Pacific is set to enjoy a 4.5 per cent growth in market annually by 2039 even as recovery to 2019 levels is set as early as 2023.

Africa and the Middle East, on the other hand, are set to witness a 3.6 per cent growth annually within the same period, with their recovery to 2019 levels expected one year ahead of Asia Pacific to 2024.

This will be close to the world market share, which is expected to grow at 3.2 per cent year-on-year, with recovery to 2019 levels set the same as Africa and the Middle East for 2023.

Latin America and Europe markets, however, are expected to grow slower at 2.9 and two per cent respectively.

At the same time, the Latin America market is set to reach 2019 recovery levels in 2023 as Europe is expected to hit a rebound to 2019 levels in 2024.

IATA projected that North America will witness marginal growth at 1.7 per cent year-on-year, with rebound to 2019 levels expected early in 2023.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

RELATED VIDEOS

KEMRI makes a breakthrough in the fight against Covid-19 by developing a Virus Transport Media (VTM)

Nyanza clergy speak on Covid-19 guidelines imposed on the 13 counties

Janga la Covid-19: Wanafunzi nusu milioni hawakurejea shuleni baada ya likizo ndefu ya miezi tisa

Share this story
Global supplies hit by virus variant, disasters
A new worldwide wave of Covid-19. Natural disasters in China and Germany. A cyber-attack targeting key South African ports.
High commodity prices push cost of living through the roof
Kenyans might have been spared when the proposed 16 per cent value-added tax (VAT) on bread was struck out in the Finance Bill, 2021.

MOST READ

UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer
UK firm finalises acquisition of Kenyan insurer

BUSINESS

By Wainaina Wambu

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
How parents view the challenges of childcare globally

By World Economic Forum | 1 hour ago

How parents view the challenges of childcare globally
Global supplies hit by virus variant, disasters

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Global supplies hit by virus variant, disasters
High commodity prices push cost of living through the roof

By Graham Kajilwa | 1 hour ago

High commodity prices push cost of living through the roof
Will Munya's reformist policies turn around farmers' fortunes?

By Awal Mohammed | 1 hour ago

Will Munya's reformist policies turn around farmers' fortunes?
Feedback
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

THE STANDARD BUSINESS

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

travelog

enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC