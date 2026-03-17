Seven charged for allegedly defrauding a Swedish national of Sh60m inside Ruto's office

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The seven accused persons claimed to be capable of arranging high-level government meetings. [Nancy Gitonga, The Standard]

Seven suspects accused of defrauding a Swedish businessman of over Sh60 million in a fake 500 government ambulance supply deal allegedly conducted inside the Office of the President have been charged before a Nairobi court.

The accused persons, namely Michael Musyoki Ngumbi, Evans Simotwo, Geoffrey Were Odondi, Allan Mutahi Kariuki, Purity Njeri Njamiu, Muniaro Jared Masinde, Kororia Simatwa and Rose Mbuthia, appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Teresia Nyangena, where they denied multiple criminal charges brought against them by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charges include conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretenses, acquisition of the proceeds of crime, and forgery.

DCI investigators allege that the suspects orchestrated the scheme during meetings held at Harambee House and within the Office of the President, where they falsely claimed to have the capacity to facilitate a lucrative government contract.

According to court documents, the suspects allegedly convinced Talal Yousef Yousef Zaitoun, a Swedish businessman, that they could help him secure a Kenyan government contract for the supply and delivery of 500 high-roof diesel Toyota Hiace ambulances.

The complainant was allegedly defrauded of USD 470,750 (approximately Sh60.8 million) after being misled into believing that the deal had the backing of senior government offices.

Prosecutors told the court that the alleged offences were committed between January 10 and February 25, 2026, within Nairobi City County, when the suspects jointly conspired with others not before the court to execute the fraud.

In the first count, the eight accused persons are charged with conspiracy to defraud contrary to Section 317 of the Penal Code, for allegedly plotting to obtain the money from the complainant by falsely pretending they were in a position to facilitate the government contract.

In another count, Geoffrey Were Odondi faces charges of obtaining money by false pretences contrary to Section 313 of the Penal Code, after allegedly receiving the funds through Lianyungang Chanta International Wood Company Limited under the pretext of facilitating the ambulance supply contract.

Odondi also faces a separate charge of acquisition of proceeds of crime, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, after allegedly receiving USD 450,750 through an Equity Bank account registered under Damira Multiactivities, despite knowing the funds were proceeds of a fraudulent scheme.

Meanwhile, Michael Musyoki Ngumbi faces two additional counts of forgery.

Prosecutors allege that on January 29 and January 30, 2026, he forged documents purporting them to be genuine government records issued by the Ministry of Interior and National Administration.

The alleged forged documents include a letter of notification of award and a contract agreement for the supply of 500 right-hand drive high-roof diesel Toyota Hiace ambulances for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 financial years.

The prosecution claims the forged documents were used to convince the foreign investor that the tender process had already been finalized.



Court filings indicate that the suspects were arrested on March 10, 2026, at Harambee House, where investigators believe some of the fraudulent meetings with the complainant had taken place.

DCI detectives led by Inspector George Karanja further told the court that the matter involves complex financial investigations, including tracing money transfers across several financial institutions and examining possible involvement of additional suspects who are yet to be arrested.

According to the investigators, the complainant had initially been contacted by an individual posing as a Ugandan national using a Ugandan-registered phone number, who later linked him to some of the accused persons who claimed to be capable of arranging high-level government meetings.

Prosecution says the businessman was then invited to Nairobi, where he attended meetings at Harambee House and offices associated with the Office of the President, which allegedly helped convince him the deal was legitimate.

Following the plea, the prosecution informed the court that it did not oppose the suspects’ release on bail, but urged the magistrate to impose terms that reflect the seriousness of the offences.

“We request the court to grant bail terms commensurate with the charges facing the accused persons,” the prosecution submitted.



Lawyer Duncan Oktach, representing the suspects, urged the court to grant reasonable bail terms, saying his clients were willing to comply with any conditions set by the court.

“My clients are law-abiding citizens who will abide by all bail conditions and attend court whenever required,” he submitted.

In her ruling, Magistrate Nyangena released each of the suspects on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with three contact persons and an alternative bond of Sh5 million each.

The court also directed the accused persons to deposit their passports with the court as part of the bail conditions.

The case will be mentioned on April 1, 2026 for pre-trial directions as the prosecution prepares to present its evidence fraud case.