Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Why Ol Kalou is Kenya's political Vietnam

By XN Iraki | Jul. 11, 2026
Follow The Standard on Google News
Residents of Ol Kalou town receive goodies donated by the government ahead of the July 16 by-election in Ol Kalou constituency. [James Munyeki, Standard]

Ol Kalou constituency shares the name with the headquarters of Nyandarua County. The name has Maasai origin, just like Ol Joro Orok, Shamata, Kipipiri, and Kinangop, among others. Like the US states that bear the names of the Native Americans, this county has names of its original owners: the Maasai.

The agreements of 1904 and 1911 turned their once-grazing land into white highlands. For curious reasons, Ol Kalou was popular with Boers - Van Staaten, Van Odendall, Joubert, Botha, Van Blerk and Kruger once made Ol Kalou and its neighbourhoods their home.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Uncover the stories others won't tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ol Kalou Constituency Voter Bribery Electoral Malpratice Mt Kenya Politics
.

Latest Stories

Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
Politics
By Steve Mkawale
1 hr ago
Drunk with power? How Ruto allies are losing touch with Kenyans
Politics
By Brian Kisanji
1 hr ago
After 13 years abroad, they returned with nothing
National
By Lewis Nyaundi and Boniface Mithika
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
By Julius Chepkwony and James Munyeki 1 hr ago
Gunfire, masked men and bribery claims shake Ol Kalou by-election race
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
State officers under fire over early 2027 campaigns
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
By Standard Team 1 hr ago
Wetangula, Lusaka heckled off in home turf
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
By Steve Mkawale 1 hr ago
Why a small election in Mt Kenya will have giant consequences
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved