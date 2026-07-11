Kenyans killed for Russia; Contestations over the number of those killed

Martin Macharia (left) and Peter Kimemia (right) in Russia. [Courtesy]

Of the many ways that Russia’s war on Ukraine has affected the Global South, one is an emerging contest in the country over the number of Kenyans killed while fighting for Russia.

Families seeking relatives lost to Russia have kept increasing as state authorities give accounts that are easily dismissed by rights groups regarding the actual number of Kenyans who have been killed in a war that is not in their motherland.