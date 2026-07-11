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Three killed in bizarre road accident

By Okumu Modachi | Jul. 11, 2026
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Rescue services workers load the wreckage of the car that was involved in an early morning accident along Raila Odinga road, killing all the three occupants. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

A driver and two passengers were on Saturday dawn killed after a vehicle they were travelling in lost control, veered off the road and stopped at the staircases of a footbridge near Riara University before catching fire. .

According to video clips circulating on social media, it took a few minutes before the vehicle caught fire, burning the victims beyond recognition.

The bodies were taken to City Mortuary while the wreckage was towed to Kilimani Police Station as investigations continue.

This as word circulates that the victims were high school teenagers.

A police officer alluded to The Standard that one of the victims was a family member of a prominent figure in the country.

"Hii ni shida ya royal family (this is a problem involving a prominent family),"  the officer told this Publication at City Mortuary where people believed to be family members of the victims declined to speak to the press.

A senior police officer at Kilimani station directed journalists that they would only be addressed next Monday as the area's traffic commander was unavailable.

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Related Topics

Kenya Road Accidents Kilimani Police Station Road Accident
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