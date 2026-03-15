×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

PS Omollo lauds progress of peace-building efforts in volatile Nyakach and Kericho border

By Okumu Modachi | Mar. 15, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo during the Integrated Natural Resource Management Programme start-up workshop in Eldoret on March 10, 2026.[MINA, X]

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has lauded communities living along the Nyakach–Kericho border for making what he described as progress in restoring peace in an area that has for years been plagued by recurring inter-community clashes.

Speaking during the burial of retired military officer Lt. (Rtd.) George Were in Nyakach, Kisumu County, Dr. Omollo commended local leaders and residents for embracing dialogue and working with security agencies to end years of hostility.

Were was among the six people, including Emurua Dikir lawmaker Johana Ng'eno, who perished in a recent plane crash in Nandi. 

He said the renewed cooperation between leaders from the neighbouring two countries has significantly reduced tensions that previously manifested in cattle rustling, destruction of property, and deadly confrontations. 

“Peace is not something we achieve once and forget. It is something we must protect every day through dialogue, cooperation, and responsible leadership,” Dr. Omollo said.

The PS noted that sustained engagement among community elders, local administrators, and security officers has played a key role in calming tensions along the border.

The area has historically experienced periodic violence driven by disputes over grazing land, cattle theft, and retaliatory attacks between communities that have claimed tens of lives and destroyed properties 

For years, villages along the Nyakach–Kericho boundary witnessed deadly clashes that claimed tens of lives, forced families to flee their homes, and left farms and houses destroyed.

Security agencies were repeatedly forced to deploy officers in the region to restore order and prevent retaliatory attacks.

Dr. Omollo urged residents and leaders to safeguard the gains made and continue nurturing peaceful relations between the two neighboring communities.

Meanwhile, he appealed to Kenyan youth to reject being used by politicians to perpetrate violence as the country gradually heads into a new political season.

He warned that political competition must not degenerate into chaos, destruction of property, or loss of life, emphasising the government's commitment to safeguarding democratic freedoms within the confines of the law.

He pledged that the government will take action against individuals who incite or participate in violence, noting that such isolated incidents in parts of the country remain under investigation by security agencies.

“No one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands. Whether elected leaders or ordinary citizens, everyone must respect the rule of law,” he said.

He further called on leaders across the country to emulate the example set by Nyakach and Kericho communities, saying their commitment to dialogue demonstrates that lasting peace is achievable.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo  Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno Plane Crash Nyakach–Kericho Border
.

Latest Stories

Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Fund to scale up climate and nature business in Africa
Health & Science
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
10 mins ago
Hero or traitor? Atwoli bags sixth term as workers' payslips shrink
National
By Standard Reporter
15 mins ago
We cannot continue using old tools to address new conflicts
Opinion
By Regina Mwendwa
15 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
By David Odongo 15 mins ago
Routine or penalty? Questions raised over transfer of judges
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo 15 mins ago
Floods leave trail of ruins and losses in Nairobi
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
By Mercy Kahenda 15 mins ago
Uproar as two tribes dominate SHA jobs
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
By Ndungu Gachane 15 mins ago
Sifuna's 2027 dilemma: Run alone or create alliance with Gachagua?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved