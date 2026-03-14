Ghana High Commissioner calls for stronger African business collaboration

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Ghana’s High Commissioner Paul Evans Aidoo calls for stronger business collaboration across Africa. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Paul Evans Aidoo, has called for stronger economic collaboration between African countries, urging businesses to expand across borders and deepen private sector partnerships to drive growth across the continent.

Speaking during an engagement with financial sector players in Nairobi, the envoy said African governments alone cannot meet all the financial needs of businesses, emphasising the role of private sector partnerships in driving growth and innovation.

“Governments will not be able to do everything. We must work closely with companies that support businesses and entrepreneurs in our economies,” Aidoo said.

The High Commissioner noted that institutions providing financing to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are helping bridge a critical gap between traditional banking systems and the millions of entrepreneurs operating in local markets.

His remarks came during a tour of Oya Microcredit’s operations, where he observed how the institution provides loans to small businesses, including facilities that do not always require collateral, an approach aimed at expanding financial access to underserved entrepreneurs.

The visit also highlighted the broader economic relationship between Kenya and Ghana.

Ghana’s High Commissioner Paul Evans Aidoo calls for stronger business collaboration across Africa. [Juliet Omelo, Standard]

The envoy said the historical ties between the two countries provide a strong foundation for deeper trade and investment partnerships.

Despite this long-standing relationship, he pointed out that logistical challenges continue to hinder trade between East and West Africa.

According to the High Commissioner, goods moving between the regions often pass through Europe before reaching their destinations, increasing costs and slowing trade.

“We have been working together in terms of trade, investment, and tourism. But the movement of goods across the continent remains one of the challenges we must address,” he said.

Oya Microcredit board chair and co-founder Kobi Ewa said the company’s presence in Kenya reflects the growing opportunities for African businesses to expand into other markets on the continent.

“I came to Kenya as a Ghanaian entrepreneur and saw a strong opportunity for the business here. When African businesses invest in other African countries, it creates jobs and strengthens our economies,” he said.

The company, which has operated in Kenya for about four years, focuses on providing financing to SMEs, a sector widely regarded as the backbone of many African economies.

Chief Executive Officer Wyclef Ochola said the institution aims to support entrepreneurs by offering accessible credit solutions that help businesses grow and sustain their operations.

The industry experts noted that microfinance institutions play a critical role in enabling small businesses to access working capital, expand operations and participate more actively in regional trade.

As African economies continue to pursue stronger integration and cooperation, stakeholders say increased collaboration between businesses, financial institutions and governments will be key to unlocking the continent’s economic potential.