2026 Safari Rally: Over 1,000 police officers deployed to man security

Audio By Vocalize

French driver Adrien Fourmaux during the shakedown session of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026 at Nawisa, Naivasha.

[Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

Over 1,000 police officers have been deployed to manage security and traffic during the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya scheduled for March 12 to 15 in Naivasha and surrounding areas, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced.

The government said comprehensive security, traffic management, and public safety measures have been put in place ahead of the globally renowned motorsport event, which is part of the World Rally Championship calendar.

"A multi-agency coordination framework has been activated to ensure the safety of rally drivers, teams, spectators, and residents throughout the competition period," the statement read in part.

The security arrangement brings together several government institutions, including the National Police Service, National Government Administration Officers, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The agencies will work closely with county authorities and rally organisers to facilitate smooth operations during the four-day event.

Police officers drawn from different formations will be stationed along rally routes, spectator zones and major access roads to maintain security, manage crowds and assist in traffic control operations.

Authorities have also warned motorists and members of the public to expect temporary traffic management measures and road diversions along designated rally routes and surrounding access corridors during the competition period.

"Motorists travelling along the busy Nairobi–Naivasha highway who do not have business in Naivasha have been advised to consider alternative routes to reduce congestion," the statement added.

The recommended alternatives include the Nairobi–Limuru–Flyover–Njabini–Ol Kalou–Ndondori–Lanet–Nakuru route and the Nairobi–Mai Mahiu–Narok–Nakuru–Western Kenya route.

Spectators attending the rally have also been urged to strictly observe the competition from designated spectator zones, follow safety instructions issued by security officers and event marshals, and avoid accessing restricted rally tracks or operational areas.