×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

2026 Safari Rally: Over 1,000 police officers deployed to man security

By Mate Tongola | Mar. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

French driver Adrien Fourmaux during the shakedown session of the WRC Safari Rally Kenya 2026 at Nawisa, Naivasha.
[Kipsang Joseph, Standard].

Over 1,000 police officers have been deployed to manage security and traffic during the 2026 Safari Rally Kenya scheduled for March 12 to 15 in Naivasha and surrounding areas, the Ministry of Interior and National Administration has announced.

The government said comprehensive security, traffic management, and public safety measures have been put in place ahead of the globally renowned motorsport event, which is part of the World Rally Championship calendar.

"A multi-agency coordination framework has been activated to ensure the safety of rally drivers, teams, spectators, and residents throughout the competition period," the statement read in part.

The security arrangement brings together several government institutions, including the National Police Service, National Government Administration Officers, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA).

The agencies will work closely with county authorities and rally organisers to facilitate smooth operations during the four-day event.

Police officers drawn from different formations will be stationed along rally routes, spectator zones and major access roads to maintain security, manage crowds and assist in traffic control operations.

Authorities have also warned motorists and members of the public to expect temporary traffic management measures and road diversions along designated rally routes and surrounding access corridors during the competition period.

"Motorists travelling along the busy Nairobi–Naivasha highway who do not have business in Naivasha have been advised to consider alternative routes to reduce congestion," the statement added.

The recommended alternatives include the Nairobi–Limuru–Flyover–Njabini–Ol Kalou–Ndondori–Lanet–Nakuru route and the Nairobi–Mai Mahiu–Narok–Nakuru–Western Kenya route.

Spectators attending the rally have also been urged to strictly observe the competition from designated spectator zones, follow safety instructions issued by security officers and event marshals, and avoid accessing restricted rally tracks or operational areas.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

2026 Safari Rally Kenya Naivasha Interior Ministry
.

Latest Stories

Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Kenya must urgently confront rising political radicalisation
Opinion
By Zidia Mwazala
2 hrs ago
Why accelerating digital inclusion is key to protecting women online
Opinion
By Khadija Mohammed
2 hrs ago
Final 10 nights of Ramadan mark peak of prayer, seeking forgiveness
National
By Ishaq Jumbe
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
By Hudson Gumbihi 2 hrs ago
Gangsters on the loose as police look away, some aid the goons
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
By Mike Kihaki 2 hrs ago
State allocates Sh4.2 billion to universities
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
By Kelvin Karani 2 hrs ago
Prosecution witness narrates how he killed 43 faithful in Shakahola
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
By Irene Githinji 2 hrs ago
MPs grill officials over Sh10.8b cost jump for Talanta Stadium project
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved